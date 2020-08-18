https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-dumpster-fire-first-night-like-bringing-energy-bob-dole-campaign-today/

Democrat Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said it all in one tweet:

The comments related to her tweet were hilarious:

TRENDING: Dem Convention Dumpster Fire: Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer on ‘Hot Mic’: It’s Shark Week Motherf****** (VIDEO)

I keep expecting her to say “if you to were buy the albums to collect these songs, it would cost u thousands, but we put all ur favorite songs together right here on DNCrock.

Some comments accused the DNC of attempting to redress the failed 1996 Bob Dole campaign:

Reviews from the left weren’t good:

Viewers of the first hour or so of the 2020 Democratic National Convention were likely asking themselves what they were watching and why. The CNN telecast was indistinguishable from a 1990s infomercial: bad video quality, cheesy music, almost improbably absurd dialogue (“Joe Biden is a healer and a unifier”) delivered by bored-sounding C-list celebrities. The whole experiment made April’s awkward socially distanced NFL draft seem like classic television.

When it did not feel like a paid late-night spot for Ross Perot, the vibe was very much “MTV circa 1982.” Eva Longoria stood in front of a painfully low-budget set and mumbled banalities in between Bruce Springsteen music videos.

One thing the start of the convention did not resemble even remotely was the posted schedule on the official website. The first speaker, Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., did not even appear in the itinerary. The two names actually at the top of the schedule, Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), appeared to be skipped in favor of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.).