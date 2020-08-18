https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-dumpster-fire-day-one-dnc-democrats-promote-violent-protests-open-borders-devastating-foolish-green-new-deal/

After Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley called for targeting GOP officials with “unrest in the streets” over the weekend and more shocking footage of violence in Portland emerged, Joe Biden’s Squad member applauded the rioters in Portland for “rising up.”

During the virtual DNC, Squad member Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley applauds the rioters in Portland for “rising up” and pushing “divestment”https://t.co/e8nGloxVpN pic.twitter.com/C5LWxHtfHJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2020

Here is the kind of activities Rep. Pressley is applauding:

GRAPHIC: Rioters in downtown Portland detain man who had a car crash. They force him to sit on the ground while they search his belongings. One of them runs up and kicks him in the head, instantly knocking him out. There are no police. Video by @FromKalen pic.twitter.com/x646QheCV0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Rev. Dr. Freddie Haynes, who has frequently praised anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan said, America “may well go to hell” if we don’t have open borders.

Pastor at the virtual Democratic National Convention says America “may well go to hell” if we don’t have open bordershttps://t.co/PE4ICW2Umg pic.twitter.com/9H01ZY3xau — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2020

Then the Democrats promoted the Green New Deal which would destroy the world’s greatest economy ever:

DNC panelist: use the Green New Deal to further the “destruction” of capitalismhttps://t.co/87P7uivETo pic.twitter.com/Ua4UYaUHgO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2020

The DNC’s first day was a dumpster fire. If they win, America and the world will suffer for generations.

