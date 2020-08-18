https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f3bfb004dec887547a32fcc
Bill Clinton is seen in photos sitting comfortably and smiling as Chauntae Davies, 22, rubs her hands into his shoulders. They were on a trip with Jeffrey Epstein to Africa in September of 2002….
Cronulla Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo is an ambassador for Sydney homeless youth charity Stepping Stone House and is encouraging players and fans to donate to help disadvantaged children….
The family-of-four at the Rydges on Swanston Hotel had all tested positive to the virus by May 18 and within a week two guards and a Rydes staff member had been infected with COVID-19….
Quick-thinking Kingston police officers were praised after bodycam footage shows them using a nearby powerboat to rescue a man who was struggling in the River Thames on August 6….
Officials at Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council served notice on the beach hut owners at Durley Chine, Bournemouth, earlier this year….