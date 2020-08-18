https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/18/democrats-you-can-have-him-he-is-exhausting-chris-christie-absolutely-torches-john-kasich-on-abc-panel-watch/

Gosh, it’s almost as if John Kasich is an unpopular traitor. Who knew?

Say what you will about Chris Christie (we know he’s still not all that popular with some on the Right), but at least he didn’t get invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention or endorse Joe Biden like ding-a-ling Kasich did.

Christie lit the mailman’s son UP on ABC, watch:

.@ChrisChristie torches Kasich: “Do you know how many Republican governors….endorsed him? Zero & the reason they didn’t endorse him is b/c he’s a backstabber & untruthful guy….Biden’s going to be getting calls from John Kasich, he’s going to want to change his phone number.” pic.twitter.com/abHLm24TmH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 18, 2020

They really hoped these so-called Republicans endorsing Biden would make a difference.

Too bad, so sad.

He is right about Kasich. — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) August 18, 2020

That was pretty damn good. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 18, 2020

So in other words, Kasich is a clone of Romney. — MATH DOES NOT LIE (@pdxtrumptrain) August 18, 2020

In other words, they stopped really supporting the Republican platform four years ago so meh.

We know who they are.

We see them.

And as Christie said, Democrats can have ’em.

***

Related:

‘There’s ALWAYS a tweet’: The Lincoln Project face-plants over Rick Wilson sharing a ‘dirty little secret’ about Michelle Obama

‘Even the AP ‘fact-checkers’ couldn’t let THIS whopper slide’! Yup, it’s official. Michelle Obama lied BIGLY in her DNC speech

‘Stop it. Stop. ENOUGH!’ Bernie Sanders didn’t realize he was ‘live’ before his speech during the DNC and OMG-LOL (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

