The national Disabled American Veterans has been hearing from several veterans whose mail-order medications from the Department of Veterans Affairs are taking several weeks to arrive and is calling for Congress or the Trump Administration to fund the United States Postal Service.

National Commander Stephen Whitehead said Monday the organization has heard directly from veterans who are affected by mail delays believed to be the result of Postal Service staff hour cuts and the removal of high-volume mail processing machines, reports Stars and Stripes.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he will suspend all operational reforms and initiatives until after the November presidential election “to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

But in addition to the accusations from prominent Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the changes came to thwart mail-in voting this November, veterans and lawmakers are also concerned the changes are creating dangerous delays for veterans.

According to the VA, 80% of its prescriptions are filled by mail, for about 120 million prescriptions a year for 333,000 veterans.

Lawmakers last Friday urged DeJoy to fix the problem, and the DAV issued a call on Monday for Congress and the Trump administration to fund the USPS so VA mail can be received with no delays.

However, the VA itself says most orders are still arriving on time, taking an average of three days to be delivered, and that 95% of mail-in prescriptions are arriving on time except for in some locations, including Detroit, Arizona, and parts of New Jersey and New York. However, in places where there are delays, other delivery services like FedEx and UPS can be used and the VA can also fill prescriptions.

