Former national security adviser Susan Rice in a Monday interview said the fact that President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE “is a liar and the whole world knows it” is hurting U.S. ties with other nations.

“Our allies don’t know what to make of us,” Rice, who also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former President Obama, said during an episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“The president of the United States is a liar and the whole world knows it. We’re incompetent,” she said.

Rice said she is fearful that if Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE is not elected in November, “we would not be an America that anybody can recognize.”

Rice was one of several women believed to be on the shortlist of potential running mates for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee before he announced Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSanders urges supporters to back Biden: ‘Price of failure is just too great to imagine” Vulnerable Senate Democrat urges unity: ‘Not about what side of the aisle we’re on’ Whitmer faults Trump for fighting other Americans more than virus MORE (D-Calif.) would fill the role.

“I’m deeply, deeply concerned that if we had four more years of this, we would not be an America that anybody can recognize,” Rice said. “The situation would be unsalvageable, our national security and standing in the world irreparably damaged.”

Rice said that she’s not exaggerating when she says, “It’s really a life or death situation we’re in.”

“It’s not too extreme a statement to make, both domestically and internationally,” Rice said. “We can’t lead if others don’t want to follow us, and that’s the risk that we face with four more years of Donald Trump.”

