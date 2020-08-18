https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/18/disgraced-dem-ex-rep-katie-hill-slams-trump-for-pardoning-susan-b-anthony-because-unlike-her-he-doesnt-care-about-what-women-really-want/

Modern-day feminist heroes are joining hands in solidarity today to protest Donald Trump’s decision to posthumously pardon Susan B. Anthony. See, not only was Susan B. Anthony a racist advocate of forced birth, but if she were alive today, the last thing she’d want is to be pardoned. Because that would undermine her WHOLE point!

But if Jennifer Palmieri’s “ackshually” wasn’t convincing enough, Katie Hill’s should do the trick:

And another thing:

Women definitely don’t want women who paved the way for future women to be recognized for paving the way for future women.

Take it from Katie Hill, who really knows what women want.

Still not convinced Hill knows what she’s talking about? Well, there’s a simple solution:

Honoring Susan B. Anthony isn’t female empowerment; buying a sexual predator’s book is!

