A speaker at Monday night’s Democratic National Convention blamed President Trump for her father catching COVID-19 after he partied with friends at a karaoke bar in Arizona.

“I’m one of the many who has lost a loved one to COVID. My dad, Mark Anthony Urquiza, should be here today, but he isn’t,” said Kristin Urquiza, who lives in San Francisco. “My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life.”

Urquiza spoke for three minutes during the prime-time coverage of the party’s first night of the convention.

“The coronavirus has made it clear that there are two Americas, the America that Donald Trump lives in, and the America that my father died in,” she said in her speech. “Enough is enough. Donald Trump may not have caused the coronavirus, but his dishonesty and irresponsible actions made it so much worse.”

Urquiza said that her father at first heeded the lockdown edicts in Arizona, but when state officials ended the orders, he thought it was all clear to return to normal life because, she said, he had faith in Trump.

He had faith in Donald Trump. He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said that coronavirus was under control and going to disappear, that it was OK to end social distancing rules before it was safe, and that if you had no underlying health conditions you’d probably be fine,” she said.

In late May, after Arizona’s stay-at-home order ended, her father went to a karaoke bar with his friends, Urquiza said. He tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 and his condition declined, eventually being placed on a ventilator. He died on June 30 at the age of 65.

“He died alone, in the ICU, with a nurse holding his hand,” she said.“One of the last things that my father said to me was that he felt betrayed by the likes of Donald Trump,” she added. “And so when I cast my vote for Joe Biden, I will do it for my dad.”

Urquiza blaming Trump for her father’s death didn’t play well on social media.

“They now have someone straight-up personally blaming Trump for their father catching coronavirus and dying. Wow,” wrote one person on Twitter.

They now have someone straight-up personally blaming Trump for their father catching coronavirus and dying. Wow. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 18, 2020

“Grown man who decided to go out to a karaoke bar when he could check on case numbers in the city, county, and area to make an informed decision to go out or not. Older person which falls under high risk category. Grown man and daughter is blaming Trump for dad’s decision,” wrote another person.

After her father’s death, Urquiza wrote an obituary in the Arizona Republic in which she blamed his death on the “the carelessness of the politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize risk.”

