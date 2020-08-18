https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dumpster-fire-night-2-dnc-joe-biden-hugs-wife-introduces-joe-bidens-husband-video/

Dr. Jill Biden delivered her speech at the Democrat National Convention on Tuesday night.

Then when she was finished Joe Biden came out and hugged his wife.

Joe then introduced himself as ‘Joe Biden’s husband.’

Joe Biden: Hi everybody. I’m Joe Biden’s husband.

See for your self…

