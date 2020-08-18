https://bongino.com/elizabeth-warren-speaks-at-dnc-native-american-caucus-meeting/

Elizabeth Warren has long claimed Native American ancestry and has been accused of using it to advance her career. It wasn’t until 2018 that she finally took a DNA test after years of taunting from President Trump, which revealed her to be 1/1024th Cherokee – less Native DNA than the average American has. Some in the media comically cited this as vindication for Warren, but I think the rest of us are aware that 0.09% rounds down to zero.

Warren apologized to the Cherokee Nation three months after taking the test. A spokesperson for the tribe said after the apology, “We are encouraged by this dialogue and understanding that being a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen is rooted in centuries of culture and laws not through DNA tests. We are encouraged by her action and hope that the slurs and mockery of tribal citizens and Indian history and heritage will now come to an end.”

Cherokee Nation’s Secretary of State said in a statement that “It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven. Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.”

And despite the apology, the mockery continues.

The DNC held a Native American Caucus meeting today, and among the panelists was none other than Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren.

👀 The DNC is including ***Elizabeth Warren*** as one of the participants in its Native American Caucus meeting today Can’t make it up pic.twitter.com/KDDjvyzTnq — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 18, 2020

Babylon Bee articles become reality as the DNC has listed Elizabeth Warren – aka Pocahontas – as one of their keynotes on the DNC Native American Caucus. https://t.co/oLBncA7W0V — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 18, 2020

Elizabeth Warren during the DNC’s Native American Caucus meeting: “With Joe Biden in office, Indian country will not need to worry about that kind of disrespect any longer.” She was referring to Trump’s relationship with the tribal nations. — Naomi Lim (@naomitlim) August 18, 2020

How long until Rachel Dolezal is tapped to head their Black Caucus?

You can’t make this stuff up – and with the Democrats, there’s never a need to.

