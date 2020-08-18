https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/18/ex-hillary-clinton-comms-director-jennifer-palmieri-tries-and-fails-to-school-donald-trump-on-susan-b-anthonys-behalf/

As Twitchy told you, the Left is having a difficult time processing the news that Donald Trump is pardoning feminist icon Susan B. Anthony. While there are plenty of people who are upset because Susan B. Anthony was a racist anti-choicer, former Hillary Clinton comms director Jennifer Palmieri has a different beef with the decision:

Susan B Anthony’s WHOLE point was to get arrested. She wanted that conviction. https://t.co/a8E16ePogg — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) August 18, 2020

Points for separating herself from the rest of the pack.

“Trump shouldn’t pardon a person for being convicted of something for which she was unjustly convicted because she wanted to be convicted to highlight the injustice” is a helluva take. — Dodd (@Amuk3) August 18, 2020

But it’s pretty much on-brand for someone who’d willingly work for Hillary Clinton.

Her point was to get the right to vote. https://t.co/ae3otT8u8t — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) August 18, 2020

Pffft. Shows how much you know, Adam.

Thank you ! — MCM (@thiswworks) August 18, 2020

Thanks you for bringing the historical facts 🙌🏾 — Damon Bethea (@damonbethea1) August 18, 2020

Exactly! How did it take so long for someone to point that out? — BOSSFAN55 (@BOSSFAN55) August 18, 2020

Exactly!! This is infuriating!!! — Hope (@CountessHopeX) August 18, 2020

It’s infuriating that a women’s suffrage pioneer is being recognized today after being punished for doing something that never should’ve been illegal in the first place!

This is the equivilant of buying someone a vacuum cleaner for Valentine’s Day. — Natalie (@snatalieann) August 18, 2020

Exactly. Trump is trying to incite his mostly male base with this pardon by reminding everyone that Susan B Anthony broke the law and was criminally convicted. That’s why he did it. — Larkin Wears A Mask (@larkin1235) August 18, 2020

It’s his way of patronizingly patting her on the head. He knows women’s votes threaten his Presidency and maybe his freedom. Look for his enablers to come up with some inventive ways of stifling women’s votes, like allowing men to “supervise” their spouses’ voting. — Billy Ray Jeter (@BillyRayJeter) August 18, 2020

Holy moly, guys.

Imagine being so Trump deranged that you’re objecting to clearing her record officially. https://t.co/GDJyrsQGmM — RBe (@RBPundit) August 18, 2020

We’re trying to imagine it, but it makes our brains hurt.

Trump broke you so bad😄 — 🏳️‍🌈Miro🇧🇬Slav. Soon🇺🇸 (@gaydraka) August 18, 2020

This is about being simply “anti-Trump.” Instead of celebrating it as a measure how far women have come, it’s trashed as an insult because Trump did it. https://t.co/5agMtT5h80 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 18, 2020

Trump could find a cure for cancer tomorrow and the left would bitch he was causing overpopulation. That’s how unhinged they are. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 18, 2020

There’s apparently no cure for TDS.

Gives them something to do.

