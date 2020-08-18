https://hannity.com/media-room/exclusive-photo-obtained-of-epstein-victim-massaging-bill-clinton-on-africa-trip/

As night two kicks off for the Democratic National Convention, the most famous Dem of them all will speak: Bill Clinton. The Clintons seem to be the cats of politics, and their nine lives, or rather scandals they pulled away from scot-free, have not been used up yet. Bill Clinton has profusely denied close relations with child-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein despite plane logs and a witness account of having seen Clinton on the island. There have even been rumors that Clinton was engaged in a long affair with Epstein’s vile sidekick, Ghislaine Maxwell, who helped him find and prey on young women.

DailyMail.co.uk exclusively obtained never-before-seen photographs of Bill Clinton while he “grins with pleasure as he enjoys an intimate neck massage with a young Jeffrey Epstein victim.” This is who will be endorsing the Democrats’ nominee for President tonight, Joe Biden. Epstein’s private jet used to charter dozens of under-age women around the world, dubbed the “Lolita Express” carried the former President Clinton many times.

On one particular trip, the bombshell photos took place. “Clinton sits comfortably and laughs as Chauntae Davies, then a 22-year-old massage therapist who acted as Epstein’s personal masseuse rubs her hands into his shoulders to get out the kinks in his neck” reports the Daily Mail. The published photo’s caption reads: “Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s notorious private jet while on a humanitarian trip with the pedophile to Africa in September of 2002. After Maxwell’s insistence, Clinton asked the twenty-something: ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?”

Davies massage took place while the group was refueling at a small airport in Portugal on their way to Africa, from New York. The Daily Mail writes that “Davies, who has claimed she was raped by Epstein after being recruited by Maxwell, said Clinton was a ‘complete gentleman’ on the trip as she described how the encounter occurred.”

Apparently, there was a kind of role-playing as Davies was invited on the trip only one week before the departure but when she arrived to the airfield, she was instructed to wear a uniform and “acted as an air stewardess on the flight and described being shocked when Clinton boarded the plane, saying he was ‘charming and sweet.”

Maxwell suggested Davis give the former president the massage. Maxwell is currently in prison on sex trafficking charges. In a statement released by Clinton’s office once Epstein’s vitriol became public knowledge, he denied knowing anything about Epstein’s crimes and said he had only taken four trips total from 2002 and 2003. However, “flight logs showed he had taken a total of at least 26 individual flights in the course of those years,” reports Daily Mail.

BILL BACKTRACKS: Clinton Claims He 'Apologized' to Lewinsky 20 Years Ago posted by Hannity Staff – 6.05.18 Former President Bill Clinton back-tracked from his controversial comments regarding the 'Me Too' movement Monday night, claiming he personally apologized to Monica Lewinsky 20 years ago over the secret scandal that nearly took-down his presidency. Clinton clarified his comments regarding the 'Me Too' movement in New York City just hours after he fumbled through a highly-contentious interview with NBC News; saying he never apologized to Monica Lewinsky personally because he said he was sorry to "everyone." "The truth is I got hot under the collar because the way the questions were asked," said Clinton. "The suggestion was that I never apologized for what caused all the trouble for me 20 years ago. The first point is: I did. I meant it then and I mean it now. I apologized to my family, to Monica Lewinsky and her family, and to the American people before a panel of ministers in the White House," added the former President.

