https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/512254-far-right-activist-laura-loomer-wins-florida-gop-house-primary

Far-right activist Laura Loomer won the GOP House primary in Florida’s 21st Congressional District, handing the Republican Party a controversial nominee in a safe blue district.

Loomer pulled in front of a crowded field of Republicans to win the nomination in the heavily blue southeast Florida district at 9:43 p.m. EDT, according to The Associated Press. She will face off against Rep. Lois FrankelLois Jane FrankelMatt Gaetz, Roger Stone back far-right activist Laura Loomer in congressional bid Former cop Demings faces progressive pushback in veepstakes Gloves come off as Democrats fight for House seat in California MORE (D), who ran unopposed in 2018 and won with more than 60 percent of the vote in 2016.

Loomer becomes the Republican nominee in a district that includes President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE‘s club in Mar-a-Lago. The president and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpHarris selects ‘Pioneer’ as her Secret Service code name Trump to take part in each day at GOP convention: reports Taylor Swift: Trump’s ‘calculated dismantling’ of USPS proves he’s trying to ‘blatantly cheat’ election MORE are registered voters in Palm Beach Country, and both voted by mail for Tuesday’s primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversial candidate has the endorsements of right-wing figures such as Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneHow would a Biden Justice Department be different? Matt Gaetz, Roger Stone back far-right activist Laura Loomer in congressional bid Barr: The left ‘believes in tearing down the system’ MORE and Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzMatt Gaetz, Roger Stone back far-right activist Laura Loomer in congressional bid Gaetz set to endorse primary opponent of fellow Florida GOP lawmaker The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association – Progress slow on coronavirus bill MORE (R-Fla.). She has been expelled from several social media and other technology platforms in recent years after making anti-Muslim comments. In 2017, she was banned from Uber after she tweeted that “someone needs to create a non Islamic form of @uber or @lyft,” and she has also been banned from platforms such as Twitter, PayPal and GoFundMe.

Loomer drew outrage for tweeting that she couldn’t find a “non-Muslim” cab or Uber driver and handcuffing herself to Twitter’s office in New York to protest what she said was discrimination against conservatives online.

“I’m going to win,” she told The Hill earlier this month, claiming her victory will mark the “first time a deplatformed candidate will get a party nomination.”

While Loomer faces an uphill climb to unseat Frankel, she still hands Democrats another line of attack against the GOP as Republicans face questions over some of their more controversial House candidates.

Earlier this month, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory who has made a litany of Islamophobic and anti-Semitic comments, won her Republican primary in Georgia, putting her on track to win a congressional seat in November.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

