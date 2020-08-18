https://www.theblaze.com/news/dnc-first-night-ratings-flop

The first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention was called a success by many on the left, but judging by the ratings, it was a measurable failure.

According to an early report from Nielsen Media Research provided by Fox News, the first night of the virtual convention garnered 18.7 million viewers, a stunning 28% drop from the 26 million viewers who watched the 2016 DNC debut.

The report analyzed the number of viewers from broadcast sources and cable news channels during the time between 10 and 11:15 p.m.

In 2016, 33.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Hillary Clinton receive the nomination at the Democratic National Convention, while 34.9 million viewers tuned in to watch Donald Trump receive the nomination at the Republican National Convention.

Polls for the election have shown a notable lack of enthusiasm among Democrats, while Republican voters respond with much greater excitement for their candidate.

More comprehensive ratings are expected after the viewership from streaming services are counted and included.

Socially distant convention

The in-person convention was cancelled due to concerns that it would lead to more coronavirus cases. The virtual convention, anchored in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, included pre-recorded messages and various Democratic speakers live from locations all across the country.

Many on the left praised the keynote address from former first lady Michelle Obama. She reiterated her support for civility in politics while attacking President Donald Trump and accusing him of lacking empathy.

The virtual convention was hosted by Hispanic actress and activist Eva Longoria, and included speeches by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican.

The convention will continue on Tuesday and culminate on Thursday when Joe Biden will accept the nomination to the Democratic presidential ticket. Other key speakers include Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton on Tuesday, and former President Barrack Obama on Wednesday night.

Here’s more about the first night of the virtual conference:

[embedded content]

Dems preach unity at DNC, no mention of protests or antifa



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

