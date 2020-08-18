https://www.westernjournal.com/fred-weinberg-post-office-doesnt-need-trumps-help-kneecap-decades/
So the Democrats, Pelosi, Schumer, et al., think that the president is trying to “kneecap” the United States Postal Service to somehow give himself an advantage in the 2020 election. Seriously? Frankly, the USPS doesn’t need any help from the president to “kneecap” itself, given all the help it is getting from its unions, its…
The post Fred Weinberg: The Post Office Doesn’t Need Trump’s Help To Kneecap Itself – It’s Been Doing That for Decades appeared first on The Western Journal.