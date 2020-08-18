https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newt-gingrich-convention/2020/08/18/id/982668

This week’s Democratic National Convention will be the high-water mark before the collapse of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich wrote in a Newsweek opinion piece on Tuesday.

Gingrich predicted that the collapse will lead to the same type of devastating defeat George McGovern suffered in the 1972 presidential race.

The former House speaker highlighted what he said would be the main reasons for the defeat, starting with his assertion that Biden is “clearly incapable of functioning as president. Every time he comes out from hiding in the basement, it is embarrassingly clear that he could not possibly negotiate with Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping, or Russian President Vladimir Putin, to any positive effect.”

He also pointed to surveys that show nearly six out of every 10 Americans think Biden is unlikely to finish a four-year term, declaring “it is hardly an endorsement of your fitness. The more Biden has to campaign and actually appear in uncontrolled environments, the bigger this problem will become.”

Gingrich said this also puts pressure on Kamala Harris to be a strong vice presidential candidate, saying “We already know that she isn’t” and contending that she “will prove to be the most disastrous vice presidential nominee since Sen. Tom Eagleton had to resign from the McGovern ticket when it turned out he had been subjected to shock therapy treatments for mental issues.”

He said he made this assessment because Harris proved to be incompetent as a campaigner in the Democratic Party primaries and is “a textbook opportunist on core issues,” having “wavered between embracing the most radical positions and then opportunistically changing to more moderate positions when she got blowback.”

