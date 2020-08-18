https://www.dailywire.com/news/giuliani-de-blasio-pathetic-trump-should-declare-blm-a-domestic-terror-organization

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani ripped New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as “pathetic” and “an idiot,” during a Monday interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum, and claimed Black Lives Matter should be labeled a domestic terrorist organization.

MacCallum began the segment by playing a clip of President Donald Trump saying of the leadership in New York City, “They’ve just let it go to hell. And I don’t know: is it because they’re bad people or they have no common sense or they just don’t know what they’re doing, but our beautiful diamond of this country has been let go to hell.”

MacCallum noted the staggering rise in crime in New York City, then played a clip of de Blasio responding to Trump, saying, “The president blusters and the president tries to draw attention to himself and rarely has much to back it up.”

MacCallum asked Giuliani, “What would you say to Mayor de Blasio?”

Giuliani answered:

Mayor de Blasio is pathetic. There are times in which a public official can be so incompetent, and he is, that people actually die as a result of his being in office. And that’s been the case with Mayor de Blasio, both during the pandemic and now with the irresponsible left-wing socialist actions that he’s taken. He’s driven by a ridiculously failed philosophy, which somehow robs him of the ability to see reality. So how would you, in the middle of a crime wave, disband the most effective part of your police department, the anti-crime unit? How would you let 8,000 people out of prison during a period of time like that? Or not go crazy over the new bail law that he and (Andrew) Cuomo put into effect so that all the rioters that were arrested would be put back out on the street within a day?

“If I had this city for one month, I could change it around in one single month if I could be allowed to do what I had to do and all of it would be legal,” Giuliani continued. “He’s an idiot, he’s an incompetent, and he’s a communist.”

MacCallum noted the mayhem in major cities across the nation, noting the fact that many people who don’t live in those urban areas do not hear about it. Giuliani replied, “I don’t know any other way to describe it than it breaks my heart. I spent eight years as mayor, four years preparing to be mayor, twelve years of my life with the sole focus being how to reduce crime which I was told could not be done.”

He segued to de Blasio: “You have to understand: the man is limited. He’s not that smart; he is a silly left-winger, meaning he went on his honeymoon to Cuba and he supported the Sandinistas. Now if you’re that silly, you really shouldn’t be running a government. And in my view, and I know this is a very broad one, Democrats don’t know how to run cities. They’re too impractical.”

After MacCallum showed the violent video of a man in Portland, Oregon, who was lying in the street after being round-house kicked in the head by a rioter, Giuliani said, “I can’t understand why major American corporations are giving money to Black Lives Matter, which is run by three communists who are avowed terrorists. The money that they get comes from a terrorist named Susan Rosenberg, who was convicted and sent to prison for 58 years for being involved in this conspiracy to kill cops. She’s funneling the money to them. If you spend 10 minutes, Martha, and read what they stand for, they stand for the end of our government. They don’t care about black lives.”

“The president should consider, very carefully, declaring Black Lives Matter a domestic terrorist organization,” Giuliani continued. “Just today they had four or five beatings they took part in; they’ve been recorded saying that police officers should be murdered and killed. And one of their members just this weekend defended looting as people are entitled to do, because they have no bread. They were taking televisions, they were taking dresses; they were taking liquor, they were basically engaged in stealing. So this is an illegal organization and their intent is to overthrow our government.”

“The president should declare them a domestic terrorist organization and then maybe we can stop Soros from giving them $150 million,” Giuliani concluded. “Soros is intent destroying our government for some sick reason of his that goes back to his sick background.”

