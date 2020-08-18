https://www.dailywire.com/news/goodyear-tires-policy-slideshow-deems-leftist-activism-acceptable-conservative-activism-unacceptable-report-says

A leaked photograph of an alleged policy slideshow from Goodyear tires shows that the company deems leftist activism as “acceptable” while labeling conservative activism as “unacceptable.”

“A photo seen circulating on social media shows a slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what’s acceptable and what isn’t acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy,” WIBW reported. “According to the employee who took the photo of the slide, it was presented at the Topeka plant by an area manager and says the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio.”

The slide lists the following as “acceptable”:

Black Lives Matter (BLM)

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT)

The slide lists the following as “unacceptable”:

Blue Lives Matter

All Lives Matter

MAGA Attire

Political Affiliated Slogans or Material

The employee who took the photograph told the local news organization: “If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I’m not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone’s not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that’s discriminatory. If we’re talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it’s discrimination.”

The employee spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution.

