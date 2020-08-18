http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XfC5AlVRX50/

One Nation, an outside political advocacy group, announced on Tuesday that they will dump $4.5 million to aid Republican John James’s bid to oust Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) during the 2020 elections.

One Nation, which is affiliated with the GOP Super PAC Senate Leadership Fund, will run $4.5 million in television, cable, and radio advertising, starting on Wednesday.

Steve Law, the group’s president, said in a statement on Tuesday that the group will promote conservative policies ahead of the elections.

“One Nation is going on offense to promote conservative policies in Michigan that will accelerate our economic recovery and provide opportunities to thousands of Michiganders,” Law explained.

The ads follow as a James internal poll found that the Republican candidate is nearing a virtual tie with Peters.

Another poll released last week found that James trails Peters by only three percentage points.

Abby Walls, a campaign spokesperson for the James campaign, said in a statement last week:

As voters learn more about Sen. Peters it only makes sense they don’t like what they see — 30 years of ineffectiveness and inaction that has left Michigan in the lurch. John James is a leader who will take Michigan in the right direction and who has the experience necessary to protect Michigan and help more people achieve the American Dream.

Peters will also speak before the Democrat National Convention this week and before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee this Friday. Peters, as the ranking member of the committee, will probe the U.S. Postal Service’s operations and budget ahead of the 2020 elections.

James is a black military veteran who has outraised Peters in recent quarters, although Peters holds roughly $3 million in cash compared to the Republican candidate.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

