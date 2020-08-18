https://www.newsmax.com/politics/jim-jordan-kasich-democrats-convention/2020/08/18/id/982691/

Rep. Jim Jordan Tuesday tagged fellow Ohio Republican John Kasich as a “sore loser” after the former governor’s “crossroads” speech for the Democratic National Convention in favor of Joe Biden.

“John Kasich has been a sore loser ever since he lost in 2016,” Jordan said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” referring to Kasich’s overwhelming primary election loss in the race that elected President Donald Trump. “I don’t think he has gotten over the fact.”

Kasich did not come to the last Republican National Convention, which was held in Cleveland, said Jordan, but “instead did some party across the street at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I think.”

Kasich recorded his speech at an actual crossroads, and Jordan said he does agree that the nation is at a crossroads, but the solution isn’t for Republicans to work with Democrats.

“[These] are the same Democrats who this week said, ‘We need more unrest in the streets,’ the same Democrats who say ‘It’s OK to protest, riot, and loot oh, by the way, you can’t go to church,'” said Jordan. “You can’t go to work. You can’t go to school and you can’t have college football. I don’t think that’s the direction we want to go. And I think the American people understand it.”

It’s also not a question about when Biden may “turn hard left,” Jordan said Tuesday, because “he already has” through his embrace of the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, and his embrace of taking away guns and defunding police departments.

“One of the so-called Republicans, Meg Whitman, said she actually said Donald Trump doesn’t know how to build an economy,” said Jordan. “Are you kidding me? Prior to the coronavirus, we had the best economy in history.”

