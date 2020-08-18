https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hold-hillary-clinton-addresses-2020-democratic-convention-xxxx?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hillary Clinton wasted little time in her Democratic National Convention speech Wednesday night relaunching her attacks on President Trump, who upset her in their 2016 presidential race.

“I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a president because America needs a president right now, Clinton said in a live speech from her home in Chappaqua, New York.

Clinton urged Americans to make a change and vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with whom she served in the Obama administration, and running-mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was. I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worse, ‘I should have voted,’ ” Clinton said. “Well, this can’t be another woulda, coulda, shoulda election.”

“Don’t forget: Joe and Kamala can win by nearly 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me,” said Clinton, who won the popular vote by more than 2.8 million votes but lost to Trump in the Electoral College.

“Vote for parents struggling to balance their child’s education and their safety, and for health care workers fighting COVID-19 with no help from the White House,” Clinton continued. “Vote for paid family leave and health care for everyone. Vote to protect Social Security, Medicare, reproductive rights, and our planet. Vote to make sure we – not a foreign adversary – choose our president.”

“Everyone has a story about Joe’s thoughtfulness and empathy,” said Clinton, who served as secretary of state while Biden served as vice president under Obama. “There is no better testament to Joe’s character than his family – including his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who has said she will keep her teaching job as first lady. That’s outstanding.”

“And boy, did Joe, pick the right partner in Kamala Harris,” Clinton said. “I know a thing or two about the slings and arrows coming her way. Kamala can handle them all.”

