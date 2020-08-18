http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/0Wh2XBKsY_M/how-normal-people-see-internet-politics.php
This is one of those days when I am not actually writing anything, just posting other people’s videos. Here is one more, by a guy named Ryan Long. A friend forwarded me the link. It illustrates, in the form of a pickup basketball game, how normal people see the cancel culture and other aspects of contemporary political life. The conservative guy may have flaws, but the liberal is completely nuts. So we might call it social realism: