https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huh-dnc-not-get-weirder-aoc-just-endorsed-senator-bernard-sanders-president-united-states/

Oh gosh.

This was weird.

AOC delivered her 60 second remarks tonight and ended by endorsing “Senator Bernard Sanders as president of the United States.”

Wait, did AOC just second a nomination for Bernie Sanders??? #DNC2020 pic.twitter.com/KsdyZLJhZi — Irenea1006 (@irenea1006) August 19, 2020

TRENDING: “This is a Warning For What’s Coming!” – Veteran and California Business Owner Fed Up with Covid Lockdown Orders Puts County Board of Supervisors on Notice (VIDEO)

AOC’s speech is to nominate Bernie? Oh, hell no. pic.twitter.com/IUlZtW9Wzq — 😷 Madison Jourdan 😷 (@pebblesj21) August 19, 2020

BREAKING: In her Democratic National Convention Speech, @AOC nominates Bernie Sanders for President. pic.twitter.com/CW3nh0JauL — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2020

Here is the full video–

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]