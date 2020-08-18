https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huh-dnc-not-get-weirder-aoc-just-endorsed-senator-bernard-sanders-president-united-states/
Oh gosh.
This was weird.
AOC delivered her 60 second remarks tonight and ended by endorsing “Senator Bernard Sanders as president of the United States.”
Wait, did AOC just second a nomination for Bernie Sanders??? #DNC2020 pic.twitter.com/KsdyZLJhZi
— Irenea1006 (@irenea1006) August 19, 2020
AOC’s speech is to nominate Bernie? Oh, hell no. pic.twitter.com/IUlZtW9Wzq
— 😷 Madison Jourdan 😷 (@pebblesj21) August 19, 2020
BREAKING: In her Democratic National Convention Speech, @AOC nominates Bernie Sanders for President. pic.twitter.com/CW3nh0JauL
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2020
Here is the full video–[embedded content]