https://100percentfedup.com/thousands-of-maskless-citizens-pack-into-water-park-for-concert-in-wuhan-china-where-covid-originated-while-democrats-try-to-convince-americans-its-not-safe-to-vote-in-person-video/

While Democrat governors and lawmakers are fighting to keep Americans locked down and businesses shuttered, citizens living in the Wuhan district of Communist China where the Coronavirus originated, don’t appear to have a care in the world.

What a JOKe! Yet the rest of the world stays locked up because of their stupid virus! Scammers! https://t.co/n2jIGy63FA — Vampvikki (@VampVikki) August 18, 2020

In a video recently released by AFP, maskless citizens can be seen tightly packed together, as they enjoy a massive concert in a water park. So, why are citizens in Wuhan able to pack together for a concert, while American citizens are still out of work over the fear of COVID spreading?

Philstar reports – Thousands of partygoers packed out a water park over the weekend in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, keen to party as the city edges back to normal life.

[embedded content] [embedded content]

The popular Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was filled with people frolicking in swimsuits and goggles for an electronic music festival, many perched on rubber dinghies or wading up to their chest in water.

The water park reopened in June after Wuhan gradually opened up after a 76-day lockdown and strict restrictions to try and control the spread of the virus.

Completing this poll entitles you to 100 Percent Fed Up updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime with a single click. Here’s our Privacy Policy. Some of the crowd had donned life jackets, but none of the tightly-packed partygoers were seen to be wearing face masks as a DJ in bright yellow headphones played on stage. The lockdown was lifted in April, and there have been no new domestically transmitted cases officially reported in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital, since mid-May. To try and boost the local economy, the Hubei government has been offering free entry to 400 tourist sites across the province. Remember this video the next time Democrats try to convince Americans it’s not safe to vote in person.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

