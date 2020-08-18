https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/classless-michelle-obama-trashes-trump-dem-convention-speech-video/

Classless Michelle Obama trashed President Trump in her pre-recorded speech for Monday night’s keynote slot at the Democrat convention.

Without naming the President, the former First Lady trashed Trump and asserted that he “cannot meet this moment.”

“He is clearly in over his head. It is what it is,” she said.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” Michelle Obama said.

Obama also blamed the Trump Administration for tearing illegal immigrant children from their families and throwing them in cages.

In reality it was her own husband’s administration — Barack Obama and Joe Biden who built the cages that hold the immigrant children at the US-Mexico border.

Michelle Obama also called the violent BLM-Antifa rioters destroying businesses, shooting at motorists and beating people up “peaceful protesters.”

WATCH:

Michelle Obama: “They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown in cages.” pic.twitter.com/sU3cAO3kyv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 18, 2020

