Last night, Marco Rubio took a swipe (a well deserved one) at the DNC’s heavy reliance on celebrities to make the case for Democrats:

“We always hear that line about this being the most important election of our lifetimes, but this year it really is,” Eva Longoria says in #DemConvention opening speech. https://t.co/cy40q33ALm pic.twitter.com/U5SMFIikPS — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 18, 2020

Brilliant move! No one is more in touch with the challenges & obstacles faced by everyday Americans than actors & celebrities. https://t.co/nzHOniMHPN — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 18, 2020

Well, that was just too much for the Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt, who decided to respond to Rubio the best way he knows how: like an utter garbage person.

Behold:

I was just thinking about you. Your Father fled Castro’s tyranny with nothing but the clothes on his back. He tended bar in the back of the room and watched you rise to the heights of political power within one generation. Only in America. Of course, the origin story was an https://t.co/PXXoGqqZKQ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 18, 2020

Embellishment. Your parents came in ‘56. They weren’t fleeing communism. They were just looking for a better life like the hard working immigrants you have abandoned because you fear Trump and love your position. We are living in a moment where our institutions are under — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 18, 2020

assault and Trump is attacking our 231 year old tradition of free and fair elections. At long last we know the type of man Marco Rubio is. He is no friend of liberty. He is an apparatchik at heart. A self interested enabler and a collaborator with the indecency he once denounced. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 18, 2020

Rubio is the type of man who would have stayed in Cuba 🇨🇺 in 59. He is the type of ambitious young man who would have sensed new opportunities. He is the type of man who would have gladly held Castro’s coat if it helped him rise, just a little. @ProjectLincoln — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 18, 2020

Good of Schmidt to tag the Lincoln Project to remind us what kinds of people are running that outfit.

And good of CNN analyst Asha Rangappa to chime in and echo Schmidt’s sentiment:

Rubio would have absolutely been a Castro crony. Likely a low-level member of the secret police, the guy people would come and report their neighbors to for not clapping loudly enough at the last Communist rally, then he’d take their rice rations not to “write them up” — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 18, 2020

When you’ve got the likes of Asha Rangappa agreeing with you, you know you’re onto something.

Exactly — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 18, 2020

Great job, Steve!

None of us are as brave as the mercenary political consultant. https://t.co/vqFyuVfPOv — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 18, 2020

This is strange ground for the LincolnGrift crowd to stake out. https://t.co/sWXgkmkbw8 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 18, 2020

#whitesplaining https://t.co/27caBu02Tn — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 18, 2020

Area hired gun and grifter has deep thoughts on principles and integrity. I mean, so of you may have noticed I’m not exactly President of the Rubio Fan Club but JFC, this is way beyond the pale. https://t.co/A3VmUPOhHw — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 18, 2020

