Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, on Wednesday defended her 77-year-old husband against repeated questions about whether he has the mental acuity to lead the country.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said on NBC’s “Today” show, the morning after her primetime Democratic National Convention speech. “Joe is on the phone every single minute of the day talking to governors, Nancy Pelosi, he’s on Zoom, he’s doing fundraisers, doing briefings. He doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning until 11 at night.”

Biden has faced repeated questions about his cognitive ability during the campaign, throughout which he’s largely been confined to his home in Delaware. His public performances have so far appeared less sharp than in years past.

The Trump campaign has tried to make Biden’s mental acuity a campaign issue.

The campaign released a video this week, titled “What happened to Joe Biden?”

However, Biden also faced questions about his cognitive ability from fellow Democrats, including one from primary opponent, Julian Castro, in a September 2019 debate.

