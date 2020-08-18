https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jill-biden-dnc-convention-speech/2020/08/18/id/982820

Jill Biden sold her husband and Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the rock needed to help the country withstand the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.

And she did it making no mention of President Donald Trump during her speech.

“The burdens we carry are heavy, and we need someone with strong shoulders,” Jill Biden said. “I know that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours, bring us together and make us whole, carry us forward in our time of need, keep the promise of America for all of us.”

Jill married the Democratic presidential hopeful in 1977, more than four years after his first wife and daughter died in a car crash. She helped to raise sons, Beau and Hunter. Then she gave birth to daughter Ashley in 1981.

“I never imagined at the age of 26, I would be asking myself, how do you make a broken family whole?” Jill Biden said. “Still, Joe always told the boys, mommy sent Jill to us, and how could I argue with her? And so we figured it out together.”

In 2015, Beau died of a brain tumor. After grieving for a short period, Jill said Joe recovered and got back to work as a vice president.

“That’s the soul of America Joe Biden is fighting for now,” she said. “After our son, Beau, died of cancer, I wondered if I would ever smile or feel joy again. It was summer, but there was no warmth left for me. Four days after beau’s funeral, I watched Joe shave and put on his suit. I saw him steel himself in the mirror, take a breath, put his shoulders back, and walk out into a world empty of our son. He went back to work. That’s just who he is.

“Listening to the faint sounds of laughter that would float downstairs as Joe put the kids to bet every night while I studied for grad school or graded papers under the pale yellow kitchen lamp, the dinner dishes waiting in the sink,” she continued. “We found that love holds a family together.”

Jill worked as a teacher, obtained two master’s degrees and later earned a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware in 2007. Earlier this year she used her intelect to help Joe to audition several vice-presidential candidates and even appeared with them at some events.

If Joe Biden wins the presidency, aides said Jill Biden will continue to push for the same issues she did as the vice president’s wife.

In her eight years with the Obama administration, Jill Biden worked to help military spouses and families, fought for breast cancer awareness and promoted community colleges.

“Across this country, educators, parents, first responders, Americans of all walks of life are putting their shoulders back, fighting for each other,” Jill Biden said. “We haven’t given up. We just need leadership worthy of our nation. Worthy of you, honest leadership to bring us back together, to recover from this pandemic and prepare for whatever else is next. Leadership to re-imagine what our nation will be. That’s Joe. He and Kamala will work as hard as you do every day to make this nation better.”

