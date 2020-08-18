https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/18/john-kasichs-mystery-gop-congressman-endorsing-joe-biden-is-actually-a-lobbyist-for-google-and-russia/

On Sunday, we told you how Jonh Kasich embarrassed the Biden campaign after he had to walk back his big announcement that a sitting GOP congressman would be endorsing the Dem nominee on Monday and admitted it would be a former congressman, which is a whole lot of “meh.”

But it gets worse. . .

The mystery congressman, er congresswoman, making the endorsement is Susan Molinari of New York:

Susan Molinari: “I’m a former Republican member of Congress for New York City, and I’ve known Donald Trump for most of my political career. So disappointing, and lately so disturbing.” #DemConvention — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 18, 2020

Um, “who?”:

Seriously, the last time Susan Molinari held elected office MMMBop had recently been dethroned as a number 1 hit by Puff Daddy’s “I’ll be Missing You” and “Mo Money Mo Problems” was working its way up the charts and George Clooney was still Batman. — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) August 17, 2020

Oh, and this *star* of the DNC is a paid lobbyist for Russia:

Top DNC Speaker Susan Molinari Made Millions Lobbying For Russia, Federal Records Show https://t.co/LrBhl9jdEB — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

Russia is good now?

New, from @MZHemingway and me: Susan Molinari, one of the DNC’s top speakers endorsing Joe Biden tonight, made millions peddling Russian propaganda and pimping the Kremlin’s top apparatchiks, including Sergei Kislyak and Sergei Lavrov. https://t.co/OiE3YgJ61Z — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 17, 2020

She’s been at it for quite a while, too:

SUSAN MOLINARI is speaking at the Democratic convention tonight as part of program called “We the people putting country over party.” * Molinari ran a lobbying firm that lobbied for Russia during the Bush 43 administration. https://t.co/5srOMy2tqo — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 17, 2020

She also makes big buck lobbying Congress on Google’s behalf:

So it turns out the former “Republican congressman” that Kasich said would come out for Biden is actually Google’s former Washington Lobbying Chief Sue Molinari. Ha ha ha ha. https://t.co/oUhu3sLOn2 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 17, 2020

We’re laughing, too:

Susan Molinari, speaking now, was billed as a “Republican congressman” — better known as a big time Google lobbyist who was paid millions to lobby for RUSSIA. It makes me laugh. https://t.co/3ITSiqwq74 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

Maybe she has a pee-pee tape of the former veep?

Well, this is embarrassing. One of the big “gets” for Joe Biden’s convention actually used to lobby for Russia, and even lobbied Joe Biden’s office on Russia’s behalf.https://t.co/gwaegl955j — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) August 17, 2020

