MUST SEE: Covington High School Student Nick Sandmann vs MEDIA GIANTS

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.13.19

Attorneys for Nick Sandmann confirmed this week a second, major lawsuit against CNN for their “reckless” coverage of the Covington High School student; releasing a video highlighting the young man’s ongoing legal battle against massive media giants.

“Last January, 16-year-old Nick Sandmann was falsely targeted, attacked, vilified, and threatened. The Washington Post -owned by the richest man in the world- led the print media’s false attack’s against Nick’s reputation,” states the video.

[embedded content]

“CNN led the broadcast media’s charge against Nicholas. Both recklessly spread lies about a minor to advance their own financial and political agendas. Despite raw video debunking the false narrative, the Post and CNN doubled-down on their reckless lies,” adds the narrator.

“How long will we allow these media giants to tear at the fabric of our lives to further their own agendas? Will they ever be held accountable? Yes. They will,” the video concludes.

Watch ‘Nick Sandmann vs Media Giants’ above.