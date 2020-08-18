https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-former-covington-high-school-student-nick-sandmann-to-speak-at-rnc-next-week/
MUST SEE: Covington High School Student Nick Sandmann vs MEDIA GIANTS
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.13.19
Attorneys for Nick Sandmann confirmed this week a second, major lawsuit against CNN for their “reckless” coverage of the Covington High School student; releasing a video highlighting the young man’s ongoing legal battle against massive media giants.
“Last January, 16-year-old Nick Sandmann was falsely targeted, attacked, vilified, and threatened. The Washington Post -owned by the richest man in the world- led the print media’s false attack’s against Nick’s reputation,” states the video.
“CNN led the broadcast media’s charge against Nicholas. Both recklessly spread lies about a minor to advance their own financial and political agendas. Despite raw video debunking the false narrative, the Post and CNN doubled-down on their reckless lies,” adds the narrator.
“How long will we allow these media giants to tear at the fabric of our lives to further their own agendas? Will they ever be held accountable? Yes. They will,” the video concludes.
Watch ‘Nick Sandmann vs Media Giants’ above.
IT’S OFFICIAL: Covington Student to SUE CNN for $250 MILLION Over ‘Vicious Attacks’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.19
The Covington High School student who recently sued the Washington Post is set to launch another legal battle against CNN; claiming the news network launched a series of unfounded “vicious attacks” against a minor earlier this year.
“CNN was probably more vicious in its direct attacks on Nicholas than The Washington Post. And CNN goes into millions of individuals’ homes,” said the student’s lawyer L. Lin Wood.
“They really went after Nicholas with the idea that he was part of a mob that was attacking the Black Hebrew Israelites, yelling racist slurs at the Black Hebrew Israelites. Totally false,” he added.
“Now you say you’ve seen the tape; if you took the time to look at the full context of what happened that day, Nicholas Sandmann did absolutely nothing wrong. He was, as I’ve said to others, he was the only adult in the room. But you have a situation where CNN couldn’t resist the idea that here’s a guy with a young boy, that Make America Great Again cap on. So they go after him,’” said Wood.
The lawyer said the lawsuit will likely be filed “Monday, Tuesday at the latest.”
Read the full report at Fox News.