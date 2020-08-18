https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/kamala-harris-theres-no-vaccine-racism?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris said at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday that “there is no vaccine for racism.”

“We’ve got to do the work to fulfill that promise of equal justice under the law because here’s the thing: none of us are free until all of us are free so we’re at an inflection point. The constant chaos. The constant chaos leaves adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone,” said Harris, who last night formally accepted the vice presidential nomination.

“It’s a lot and here’s the thing: We can do better and deserve so much more. We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work; a president who will bring all of us together – Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous – to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden,” said Harris, whose mother is from India and whose father is from Jamaica.

Harris, a first term U.S. senator from California, argued that President Trump “turns our tragedies into political weapons” and Biden would be a “president who turns our challenges into purpose.”

Harris said she and Biden might “fall short” as the leaders of the U.S. government but she pledged that they will act boldly.

“The road ahead is not easy,” she said. “We may stumble, we may fall short but I pledge to you that we will act boldly and deal with our challenges honestly. We will speak truths.”

Harris said this election is “a chance to change the course of history.”

“We’re all in this fight. You, me and Joe together. What an awesome responsibility. What an awesome privilege. So let’s fight with conviction. Let’s fight with hope. Let’s fight with confidence in ourselves and a commitment to each other,” she said.

