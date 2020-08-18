https://thenationalpulse.com/news/laura-loomer-delivers-stunning-primary-victory-in-trumps-voting-district/

Firebrand conservative Laura Loomer has delivered a stunning primary victory in President Donald J. Trump’s voting district in Florida.

The “most banned woman in the world” pulled out a major upset against the Republican establishment which had, in recent weeks, shifted to being less antagonistic towards the right-wing candidate as a result of her performance in polls as well as fundraising efforts.

Decision Desk called the FL-21 for Laura Loomer at 8:02pm on August 18th, just over an hour after polls had closed:

Decision Desk HQ projects Laura Loomer has won the FL House District 21 Republican Primary. Race called at 08:02 PM Easternhttps://t.co/POCAtgqGut — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 19, 2020

Loomer – who has been systematically targeted by Big Tech firms and appears to hold the title for the most banned person from the most apps in America – now goes on to face Democrat Lois Frankel in the Florida 21st Congressional District race.

The left media has been panicking about Loomer’s candidacy since she announced, and subsequently outraised and outcampaigned her political opponents.

The National Pulse prides itself on having provided fair coverage of the race since day one, refusing to write-off Loomer and providing accurate news and information about the FL-21 race.

