In anticipation of a close count, or contested ballots, the presidential campaigns for both major parties have already recruited volunteer lawyers across the country in battleground states, The Washington Times reports.

“The 2020 election might be Bush v. Gore on steroids,” Michael Toner, former chairman of the Federal Election Commission and ex-chief counsel at the Republican National Committee, told the Times.

Multiple lawsuits already have been filed in battleground states and swing districts both by the campaigns of Republican President Donald Trump and his challenger, Democrat Joe Biden.

Lawyers also will be on hand on election day to challenge votes they believe are ineligible and to file post-election recount lawsuits.

The suits that have been filed so far by the Biden campaign focus on witness requirements on mail-in ballots, which Democrats believe should be removed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s campaign has reportedly hired 600 lawyers this election cycle, an atypically high number.

“It’s a sign that Biden wants to litigate his way into the presidency,” Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation told the Times. “I’ve been in the election arena now for almost 30 years. I have never seen as many lawsuits filed in an election year as I have seen this year.”

Von Spakovsky said more than 150 lawsuits have been filed nationally, and most were by the Democratic Party or liberal advocacy groups.

Democrats say they fear Republicans are trying to block voter access.

“But we will fight back against their undemocratic GOP tactics, either through litigation or our on-the-ground voter protection infrastructure, to do everything we can to make sure every single eligible voter can exercise their constitutional right to make their voice heard,” Chris Meagher, deputy communications director for the Democratic National Committee, told The Times.

