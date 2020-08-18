https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/18/left-wing-activists-sue-trump-administration-and-post-offices-over-vote-by-mail-conspiracy-theories/

A group of left-wing activists from several different states filed a lawsuit on Monday against President Donald Trump and the United States Postal Service, alleging without any evidence that their right to vote is being infringed upon, as reported by Politico.

The lawsuit, filed in a Washington D.C. federal court, was filed by four activists, each living in a different state: New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Texas. In their suit, the plaintiffs demand that United States Postmaster Louis DeJoy “reinstate overtime pay for postal workers” and “re-implement sort machines,” while also seeking a court order that will prevent Trump and DeJoy “from engaging in any further attempt to deny [them] the right to mail in their vote.”

President Trump has frequently pointed out, with plenty of evidence, that voting by mail is a system that is rife with fraud, from thousands of ballots being sent to wrong addresses to hundreds of ballots sent to dead voters, among other examples.

Democrats have been increasingly pushing for vote-by-mail in recent months, using the coronavirus outbreak as an excuse and recently stoking baseless conspiracy theories that President Trump and Postmaster General DeJoy are trying to interfere with the election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) recently called the House of Representatives back into session during a month-long recess just to vote on a mostly meaningless resolution expressing support for the Post Office. They have attempted to include universal vote-by-mail in several of their coronavirus relief bills, although Republicans and the president have shot down every attempt thus far.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

