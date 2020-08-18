https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/18/left-wing-judge-blocks-trump-administration-efforts-to-roll-back-special-protections-for-transgender-people/

A far-left judge in New York blocked the Trump Administration from rolling back special protections for “transgender” people, ultimately preserving an Obama-era policy that instead gives them certain privileges, as reported by Politico.

U.S. District Court Judge Frederic Block, from the Eastern District of New York, cited the Supreme Court’s recent controversial ruling that claimed certain anti-discrimination laws also applied to people on the basis of “gender identity or sexual orientation.” The Trump Administration’s Health and Human Services was preparing to reverse several programs that promoted “transgender health” when Block, a Clinton appointee, cited the Supreme Court and blocked the attempted implementation.

Politico did note, however, that the same Obama-era rules protecting “transgender” people have “been stalled in court under separate litigation,” so the ruling is not a complete win for the LGBTQ agenda. Those policies were blocked by another federal judge in 2016 and thus never took effect, as religious groups had pointed out that the policies could force them to “offer gender transition services or abortions,” in direct conflict with their beliefs.

Other policies set to be enacted by the Trump Administration were not blocked by Block, including a rule that “eased requirements for health care providers and insurers to give information in 15 languages,” as well as certain rollbacks of pro-abortion policies.

