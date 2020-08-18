http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XvtV70d5DaU/

The second night of the four-night virtual Democratic National Convention will feature Jill Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Tuesday evening’s theme is “leadership matters.”

All times Eastern.

9:21 PM: Schumer, with the Statue of Liberty in the background, mocks Trump for hiding a bunker and demeaning everything the Statute of Liberty represents. Schumer says presidents should never say “it is what it is.” He cites Lincoln, FDR.

“America, Donald Trump has quit on you,” Schumer says.

He says Biden will never, ever quit on America. Schumer says Biden will be a great president but he can’t do it alone and Democrats must take back the Senate. Schumer says if Democrats take back Congress, bold change will come.

9:17 PM: Yates, from her home town in Atlanta, says “democracy is at stake” in this election. She says she was fired for refusing to defend Trump’s “shameful and unlawful Muslim travel ban.” She says that was the start of Trump’s assault on public servants. She says public servants took an oath to defend the Constitution and not one person. She says Trump has tried to “weaponize the Justice Department” by attacking his enemies and protect his friends. Yates says Trump “fawns over” Putin and is even trying to “sabotage our postal service.” She mentions Trump’s “constant attacks on the FBI” and says it is purposeful to remove all checks on him. She says Trump treats our country like his family business, this time bankrupting the country’s moral authority at home and abroad. Yates says Biden has never backed down from a bully and respects our laws and the “privilege of public service.” She says we need a president who will “restore the soul of America.”

9:15 PM: Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is tonight’s moderator and says “tonight is all about leadership…steady, inclusive leadership.” She says Harris’s nomination is historic for anyone who believes in “We the People.” First up will be Sally Yates, who is heralded for refusing to defend an “unconstitutional travel ban.”

9:12 PM: Stacey Abrams gets a bit more time and is featured at the end. She says Trump represents the “face of cowardice” who is trying to “undermine elections to keep his job.”

9:05 PM: Seventeen “rising stars” are now giving a joint keynote address. They are going over Biden’s working-class biography and various policy issues. They are hammering Trump for suing to take health care away from millions and trying to get rid of the protections for pre-existing conditions.

Speakers include: Stacey Abrams, TN State Senator Raumesh Akbari, Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) and Colin Allred (D-TX), NV State Senator Yvanna Cancela, former OH State Rep. Kathleen Clyde, FL Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, Long Beach, CA, Mayor Robert Garcia, PA State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, SC State Senator Marlon Kimpson, Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), MI State Rep Mari Manoogian, TX State Rep. Victoria Neave, GA State Rep. Sam Park, NH State Rep. Danny Ruprecht, Birmingham, AL, Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Democrats started off their second night with a different kind of keynote address, given by a series of speakers, including Georgia’s Stacey Abrams. pic.twitter.com/dFt4uM15rX — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 19, 2020

What a contrast from the keynote addresses that were featured right before this joint address.

9:00 PM: The second day of the DNC kicks off with the Pledge of Allegiance. Memorable Dem. keynotes featured–Daniel Inouye, Barbara Jordan, Mario Cuomo, Ann Richards, Barack Obama, Julian Castro.

8:50 PM: Jill Biden reportedly will not mention Trump in her speech:

Tonight, @DrBiden’s central argument will be that her husband is uniquely poised to mend a broken nation after mending his own family following multiple personal tragic losses, according to a source familiar with her speech. She will make no direct mention of President Trump. — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) August 19, 2020

8:35 PM: Progressives wondering why the DNC is featuring so many establishment Republicans:

Imagine if the DNC cared about wooing progressive people of color as much as they care about Republicans. — Jonathan Jayes-Green (@JayesGreenJ) August 19, 2020

People asked Kamala Harris “are you going to be the kind of VP to tell him when he’s wrong?” The first answer came from Biden: “Yes, she is.” https://t.co/IVc8F5XMFi — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) August 19, 2020

8:10 PM: Other speakers tonight will include former Secretary of State John Kerry, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE). Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will join 16 other “rising stars”–like Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) and Colin Allred (D-TX)–to deliver a joint keynote address.

The security guard in this video, Jacquelyn, will officially nominate @JoeBiden for president tonight at the #DemConvention: https://t.co/kbNEBo2JXC — Sarah Ewall-Wice (@EwallWice) August 18, 2020

Teaching is not what I do. It’s who I am. I’ll be giving my convention speech tonight from my former classroom. Brandywine High School. Room 232. pic.twitter.com/NXx1EkqVGq — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) August 18, 2020

Retired Gen. and former Secretary of State Colin Powell expected to endorse Biden later tonight:

Breaking: Former GOP Secretary of State Colin Powell endorses Democrat Joe Biden.@CBS46 #Campaign2020 pic.twitter.com/U1uysUmJnT — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) August 18, 2020

The last time Colin Powell supported a Republican presidential candidate was 16 years ago in 2004. — David Chalian (@DavidChalian) August 19, 2020

DNC will highlight McCain-Biden friendship:

My husband and Vice President Biden enjoyed a 30+ year friendship dating back to before their years serving together in the Senate, so I was honored to accept the invitation from the Biden campaign to participate in a video celebrating their relationship.https://t.co/Y6XOnBC1IW — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 18, 2020

Two sources — one democrat, one republican — tell me @cindymccain will not officially endorse @JoeBiden in her tribute video tonight. But they left open the possibility that she will endorse in the future — and said she’ll continue to be involved. #DemConvention — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) August 18, 2020

Bill Clinton excerpt:

Excerpt from Bill Clinton’s DNC speech: “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.” — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) August 18, 2020

Some on the left want Al Gore to speak:

“At a moment when Trump and many parts of the GOP are openly trying to steal an election…you know who might actually be worth hearing from? Al Gore. You know, the guy who had the election openly stolen from him” A great DNC take from @Millicentsomer:https://t.co/5Tc3R7PTYp — Katie Rayford (@katie_rayford) August 18, 2020

Barack Obama on Joe Biden:

This is the Joe I know. pic.twitter.com/mKZ6TqKgwq — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama on Jill Biden:

