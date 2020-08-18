https://hannity.com/media-room/live-with-sean-hannity-books-a-million/

Sean’s new book, “Live Free or Die” launches Tuesday, August 4th. Come join us and participate in one or many of the book launch events happening “virtually” across America!

Live Free or Die – A Hannity Virtual Town Hall with Lynda

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.11.20

Sean Hannity and his good friend and executive producer Lynda discuss this all-important election and Sean’s new book, Live Free or Die: America and the World on the Brink.

Live Free Or Die – Hannity Town Hall with Lynda https://t.co/lBhXz7qFiK — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 11, 2020

Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is but one generation away from extinction,” and his words have never rung truer. In Live Free or Die, Sean demonstrates why now is an All Hands on Deck moment to save the Republic. His solution is simple: if all you can do is vote, then vote. But if you can inform people of the truth, that’s even better. And the truth is that the future of American freedom rests on Donald Trump’s reelection.

