(STUDY FINDS) — SÃO PAULO, Brazil – Osteoporosis is a condition in which the bones become less dense and can break easily as we age. A new study finds the answer to avoiding brittle bones may be more love. Researchers at São Paulo State University (UNESP) in Brazil suggest that oxytocin, the so-called “love hormone” known for its role in affection and bonding, can reverse age-related changes that lead to people developing osteoporosis.

Throughout our lives, our bones are constantly remodeling. When we’re younger, the body is able to maintain a healthy balance between removing old bone and forming new ones. As we get older however, our bodies become less efficient at maintaining this balance. This is what can lead to losses in bone mass and density eventually bringing on this condition.

