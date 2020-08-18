https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/512490-marianne-williamson-democratic-convention-like-binge-watching-a-marriott

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne WilliamsonMarianne WilliamsonMarianne Williamson touts endorsements for progressive congressional candidates The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Warren becomes latest 2020 rival to back Biden The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden looks to stretch lead in Tuesday contests MORE on Tuesday criticized the first night of the Democratic National Convention, which she said was “like binge watching a Marriott commercial.”

Williamson, who officially ended her campaign in January, bashed the convention’s Monday programming for not discussing “actual policy on how to end systemic racism” and address other issues.

She tweeted in response to Briahna Joy Gray, the former national press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one Michelle Obama takes hatchet to Trump record, character in convention speech MORE’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign, who said, “Truly would love to hear about policy. Did I miss it?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You didn’t miss anything,” Williamson replied. “Beautiful pictures of POC [people of color] and reference to BLM [Black Lives Matter], but no actual policy on how to end systemic racism.”

You didn’t miss anything. Beautiful pictures of POC and reference to BLM, but no actual policy on how to end systemic racism. Touching homage to Covid victims and responders, but no actual policy on providing universal healthcare. No policy, period. Except for Bernie. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 18, 2020

The author and spiritual adviser also responded to a tweet from actor Mark Ruffalo that praised the convention for having “so many diverse people coming together to address racism and the promise of America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No I’m sorry but they did not address racism,” she said. “They showed a lot of beautiful pictures of POC and made references to BLM, but there was not one mention of an actual policy to help end systemic racism. It’s like binge watching a Marriott commercial.”

No I’m sorry but they did not address racism. They showed a lot of beautiful pictures of POC and made references to BLM, but there was not one mention of an actual policy to help end systemic racism. It’s like binge watching a Marriott commercial. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 18, 2020

Williamson followed up her reply to Ruffalo in a separate tweet, saying, “I wanted to like it. I really did, I promise I did.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The first night of the virtual Democratic convention featured a number of political speakers across two hours, ending with a keynote address from former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Michelle Obama takes hatchet to Trump record, character in convention speech Read: Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention MORE.

The convention, anchored by actor Eva Longoria Bastón, included pre-taped and live snippets of voters among the speakers as well as pre-taped video packages, including one describing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE’s relationship with Amtrak and its workers that he developed while commuting during his many years as a Delaware senator.

The first night of the convention also included a segment of former 2020 Democratic candidates praising Biden, but Williamson was one of the candidates not included.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

