On a recent episode of “LevinTV,” host Mark Levin read a resignation letter from a senior Kamala Harris campaign staffer who resigned citing poor treatment from management.

In a resignation letter originally published by the New York Times, the state operations director for Harris’s presidential campaign, Kelly Mehlenbacher, wrote: “This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly.”

Mehlenbacher previously served as the treasury manager for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and accounting associate on Clinton’s first campaign.

“This is where you really get an insight into another person — politics or no politics. That is, how you treat your staff…. If in their personal lives, they’re a nasty piece of work, then they will always be a nasty piece of work. That’s what we call a fraud,” Levin said.

“This does give you a look into the nature of [Harris’] management style, such as it is, her managing of people, the events, and what it could look like, God forbid, if she’s vice president of the United States, or even worse, president of the United States.”

