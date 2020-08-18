https://www.dailywire.com/news/michelle-obama-attacks-trump-in-convention-speech-trump-torches-her-your-husband-got-me-elected

President Donald Trump slammed former First Lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday after she attempted to blame his administration for the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during a Monday night speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump responded to her remarks by writing on Twitter: “Somebody please explain to [Michelle Obama] that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama.”

“Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late [and] unenthusiastic endorsement,” Trump continued. “My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back [and] watch!”

Michelle Obama repeatedly blasted Trump during her speech and expressed her disappointment in the American people for electing Trump in 2016.

“As I’ve said before, being president doesn’t change who you are; it reveals who you are,” she said. “Well, a presidential election can reveal who we are, too. And four years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn’t matter.”

“Four years later, the state of this nation is very different,” she continued. “More than 150,000 people have died, and our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long. It has left millions of people jobless. Too many have lost their health care; too many are struggling to take care of basic necessities like food and rent; too many communities have been left in the lurch to grapple with whether and how to open our schools safely. Internationally, we’ve turned our back, not just on agreements forged by my husband, but on alliances championed by presidents like Reagan and Eisenhower.”

She claimed that all anyone gets from the White House is “chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy.”

She suggested that all the problems in the country were Trump’s fault, ranging from “people shouting in grocery stores, unwilling to wear a mask to keep us all safe,” to people calling the police on other people “just because of the color of their skin.”

“So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is,” she claimed. “So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

Trump later fired off another tweet, writing: “The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!”

