Former first lady Michelle Obama reiterated her support of “going high” in political debates during her speech for the virtual Democratic National Convention, and then attacked President Donald Trump.

“When others are going so low, does going high still really work?” Obama asked, referring to her famous motto from a previous DNC speech.

“My answer? Going high is the only thing that works. Because when we go low, when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanizing others, we just become part of the ugly noise that’s drowning out everything else,” she added.

“We degrade ourselves, we degrade the very causes for which we fight,” Obama continued.

“But let’s be clear. Going high does not mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty,” she added. “Going high means taking the harder path.”

‘It is what it is’

Obama went on to attack Trump and his policies during her speech, and claimed that the president was in over his head.

“Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can,” she said.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment,” Obama continued. “He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

‘This is not who we want to be’

Earlier in the speech, she accused the president of having no empathy while recounting what American children see in the country under his leadership.

“They see our leaders labeling our fellow citizens enemies of the state while emboldening torch-bearing white supremacists. They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages, and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protesters for a photo op,” Obama said.

She went on to call the lack of empathy infuriating.

“When we close out the noise and the fear and truly open our hearts, we know that what’s going on in this country is just not right. This is not who we want to be,” she said.

Some news pundits went wild for Obama’s speech. On ABC News, George Stephanopoulos said that it was like a “sermon on empathy” but also praised her for taking a “sledgehammer” to the president.

