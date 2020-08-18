http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fGKTjP2C26I/

During the Democrat National Convention (DNC) on Monday evening, former first lady Michelle Obama suggested that President Trump is trying to cheat in the 2020 presidential election against Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

Obama, in a speech urging voters to support Biden, claimed that “folks who know they cannot win fair and square at the ballot box are doing everything they can to stop us from voting.”

“They’re closing down polling places in minority neighborhoods. They’re purging voter rolls,” Obama said. “They’re sending people out to intimidate voters. And they’re lying about the security of our ballots. These tactics are not new.”

Democrats in a number of states have sought to use universal mail-in voting for the election, a system that has been embroiled in controversy for its potential for voter fraud.

In Nevada, for instance, Democrats are looking to mail every registered voter a ballot for the election, even as Las Vegas voter roll records reveal major issues and inaccuracies. In Clark County, alone, more than 223,000 mail-in ballots bounced as “undeliverable” in the June primary election.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

