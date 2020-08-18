https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/18/morning-greatness-dnc-opens-with-message-of-unity-through-dehumanizing-insulting-trump-supporters/

Good Tuesday morning.

Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:

President Trump and the First Lady participate in a signing of a Proclamation on the 100th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment

The president participates in an Iowa Disaster Recovery Briefing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

President Trump receives a Border Wall Construction and Operational Update in Yuma, Arizona

The president delivers remarks on Immigration and Border Security in Yuma, Arizona

Democrats promise to unite America by demonizing Trump supporters

The Democrat National Convention kicked off yesterday and it presented the kind of clown car you would expect. The event was online because it’s too dangerous to hold the event in person. Instead, the convention will be a series of Instagram-like, pre-taped videos. The theme was “unity” and assaults on Trump’s divisiveness was front and center. Do you feel welcome by these jokers? Do they speak about you, the way you chose to live your life and your ideas in a warm and welcoming way? Never forget: when these people talk about Trump, they really mean YOU.

Highlights:

Nothing specific was said about how to fix all the problems in Hellscape America, just Orange Man Bad. The Democrats forgot to turn off the comments on their live YouTube and got trolled until someone wisely turned them off.

Related:

5 key takeaways from 1st night of Democratic National Convention

Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To ‘Weird’ Democratic Convention

Biden and Harris Have Received $155 Million From Financial Sector

Chinese State Media Celebrates Biden’s Choice of ‘Aggressive Woman’ Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris owes over $1M to vendors from failed presidential bid

Your vote is probably not going to count in Nevada. Cortez Masto touts mail-in voting in convention speech

Pre-taped before Kamala was announced. Here’s why Michelle Obama appeared to snub Kamala Harris in DNC speech

Protests/riots/Black Lives Matter/violence:

While Portland Police Responded to Riot, More Than 60 Calls to Dispatchers Left on Hold

Virginia state senator faces felony charges after Confederate monument protest

Here’s A List Of Corporations Funding The ‘Defund The Police’ Movement

How the Supreme Court Dropped the Ball on the Right to Protest

Woman barrels car straight into Home Depot to shoplift in Alabama

Police: Driver Beaten Senseless by Portland Rioters ‘Recovering’ at Local Hospital

Coronavirus news:

CDC says number, rate of coronavirus cases in children rising

Coronavirus updates: School district cancels classes due to staff absences

Facebook Sued Over Warning Labels on Anti-Vaccine Posts

Other morsels:

Trump says he will pardon someone ‘very, very important’ on Tuesday

Trump Says He Will Pursue Snapback Sanctions Against Iran

DHS rejects government watchdog finding that top officials were improperly appointed

Bloomberg pledges $60M to boost House Democrats: report

Mistake. DeJoy agrees to testify amid Dem fury over Postal Service changes

Voters sue Postal Service and Trump over changes ahead of election

Judge halts Trump’s rollback of transgender health protections

Trump rejects Pentagon’s proposed cuts to military health care

47% Millennials, Gen Z won’t date someone who doesn’t recycle, study claims

St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters to speak at RNC

DOJ charges former CIA, FBI official with selling classified US secrets to China

3 producers exit DeGeneres’ show amid workplace complaints

A reality-based look at Trump and the Post Office

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

