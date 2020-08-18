https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/18/morning-greatness-dnc-opens-with-message-of-unity-through-dehumanizing-insulting-trump-supporters/
Good Tuesday morning.
Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:
- President Trump and the First Lady participate in a signing of a Proclamation on the 100th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment
- The president participates in an Iowa Disaster Recovery Briefing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- President Trump receives a Border Wall Construction and Operational Update in Yuma, Arizona
- The president delivers remarks on Immigration and Border Security in Yuma, Arizona
Democrats promise to unite America by demonizing Trump supporters
The Democrat National Convention kicked off yesterday and it presented the kind of clown car you would expect. The event was online because it’s too dangerous to hold the event in person. Instead, the convention will be a series of Instagram-like, pre-taped videos. The theme was “unity” and assaults on Trump’s divisiveness was front and center. Do you feel welcome by these jokers? Do they speak about you, the way you chose to live your life and your ideas in a warm and welcoming way? Never forget: when these people talk about Trump, they really mean YOU.
Highlights:
- The murderous governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, who required COVID-19 patients be admitted into nursing homes infecting and killing elderly residents, told the viewers that COVID-19 came from Europe.
- Butt hurt “GOP” presidential campaign loser John Kasich urged Republicans to join him in his support for the pro-violence, pro-rioting, socialist Democrats.
- Some other “Republicans” joined Kasich in supporting the Democrats. Never heard of this dude.
- A woman who said Trump killed her brown father for not WHATEVER HE WAS SUPPOSED TO DO about the coronavirus.
- Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) promised that Biden would “end the hate and division” and stop “the demonization of immigrants, the coddling of white nationalists, the racist dog whistling, the religious bigotry and the ugly attacks on women.”
- Keynote speaker Michelle Obama spit out a morose, depressing speech about what a miserable, hateful country America is. She accused Trump of emboldening “torch-bearing white supremacists,” throwing “kids in cages,” and pepper-spraying “peaceful protesters” for a “photo op.” Believe me, we were all depressed and sad when your husband was “fundamentally transforming” the US. Right back ‘atcha Mooch.
Nothing specific was said about how to fix all the problems in Hellscape America, just Orange Man Bad. The Democrats forgot to turn off the comments on their live YouTube and got trolled until someone wisely turned them off.
5 key takeaways from 1st night of Democratic National Convention
Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To ‘Weird’ Democratic Convention
Biden and Harris Have Received $155 Million From Financial Sector
Chinese State Media Celebrates Biden’s Choice of ‘Aggressive Woman’ Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris owes over $1M to vendors from failed presidential bid
Your vote is probably not going to count in Nevada. Cortez Masto touts mail-in voting in convention speech
Pre-taped before Kamala was announced. Here’s why Michelle Obama appeared to snub Kamala Harris in DNC speech
Protests/riots/Black Lives Matter/violence:
While Portland Police Responded to Riot, More Than 60 Calls to Dispatchers Left on Hold
Virginia state senator faces felony charges after Confederate monument protest
Here’s A List Of Corporations Funding The ‘Defund The Police’ Movement
How the Supreme Court Dropped the Ball on the Right to Protest
Woman barrels car straight into Home Depot to shoplift in Alabama
Police: Driver Beaten Senseless by Portland Rioters ‘Recovering’ at Local Hospital
Coronavirus news:
CDC says number, rate of coronavirus cases in children rising
Coronavirus updates: School district cancels classes due to staff absences
Facebook Sued Over Warning Labels on Anti-Vaccine Posts
Other morsels:
Trump says he will pardon someone ‘very, very important’ on Tuesday
Trump Says He Will Pursue Snapback Sanctions Against Iran
DHS rejects government watchdog finding that top officials were improperly appointed
Bloomberg pledges $60M to boost House Democrats: report
Mistake. DeJoy agrees to testify amid Dem fury over Postal Service changes
Voters sue Postal Service and Trump over changes ahead of election
Judge halts Trump’s rollback of transgender health protections
Trump rejects Pentagon’s proposed cuts to military health care
47% Millennials, Gen Z won’t date someone who doesn’t recycle, study claims
St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters to speak at RNC
DOJ charges former CIA, FBI official with selling classified US secrets to China
3 producers exit DeGeneres’ show amid workplace complaints
A reality-based look at Trump and the Post Office
And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!