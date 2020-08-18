https://www.dailywire.com/news/never-before-seen-photos-of-bill-clinton-getting-massage-from-epstein-accuser-released

On Tuesday, The Daily Mail released never-before-seen photos of former Democratic President Bill Clinton getting a neck massage from alleged Jeffrey Epstein rape victim Chauntae Davies, then 22 years old, apparently following a night in the so-called “Lolita Express” back in 2002.

The photos, featuring a smiling Clinton, were released on the same day the former president is scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention and endorse former VP Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat.

“The images show Clinton dressed in a yellow button-down shirt and beige slacks with his hands resting on his lap, as he leaned back while Davies knelt on a chair behind him for a better angle,” The Daily Mail released. The 22-year-old is rubbing Clinton’s shoulders in the photos.

“Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s infamous private jet, nicknamed The Lolita Express, while on a humanitarian trip with the pedophile to Africa in September of 2002,” the report outlines. “[Alleged madam Ghislaine] Maxwell, who is now in prison on sex trafficking charges, repeatedly encouraged Davies to give Clinton a massage while the group was refueling at a small airport in Portugal after flying in from New York.”

Clinton reportedly asked Davies, “Would you mind giving it a crack?”

As noted by The Daily Wire earlier this month, Davies said during a recent Lifetime documentary titled “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” that Maxwell recruited and manipulated her. “I genuinely thought that she really did care about me and so it was a giant blow to learn that she was in on all of it,” she said.

It was Maxwell who reportedly insisted Davies massage the former president.

“Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him,” Davies said, according to the outlet.

The massage, according to the Epstein accuser, happened when “we had a stop-over for the jet to refuel and while we were in the terminal the ex-President was complaining of stiffness from falling asleep in his chair.”

“Ghislaine chimed in to be funny and said that I could give him a massage,” Davies said. “Everyone had a little chuckle but Ghislaine in her prim British accent insisted and said I was good. The President then asked me ‘would you mind giving it a crack.’”

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?’ Clinton leans back and smiles while receiving neck massage from Epstein victim https://t.co/wtWwgLa2CX — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 18, 2020

Last July, Clinton released a statement via a spokesperson addressing his ties to Epstein and denying any knowledge of abuse.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” the statement said, adding, “In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation.”

As noted by The Hill, “Flight logs from convicted sex offender Epstein’s private jet published by Gawker in 2015 put Clinton on the plane more than a dozen times.”

