Leading suffragette Susan B. Anthony received a post-mortem pardon from President Donald Trump on Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the vote — a cause Anthony, of course, devoted her life to.

But some leftists — and the New York Times — used the occasion of Trump’s pardon to “cancel” one of America’s most famous female activists to try to cancel Anthony for “racism” and for her opposition to abortion.

As the Daily Wire reported Tuesday, President Trump pardoned Anthony for an 1872 arrest for “voting as a woman.” She was fined $100.

“She was never pardoned. Did you know that? She was never pardoned,” Trump said. “What took so long? She was guilty for voting and we’re going to be signing a full and complete pardon.”

The New York Times was quick to throw cold water on Trump’s efforts, though, pointing out that Susan B. Anthony is an “increasingly divisive figure” who is now an icon of “anti-abortion forces” and has been “criticized for relegating black suffragettes to the sidelines.”

“On Tuesday, Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of the Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion political group, and Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who represents conservative groups, were in attendance as Mr. Trump made his announcement,” the outlet noted.

It went on to connect Anthony to other controversial figures Trump has pardoned or granted clemency, including former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and Trump campaign political advisor, Roger J. Stone Jr.

POLITICO’s White House reporter, Gabby Orr, used the occasion to point out that SBA List, named for Anthony, is a high-powered anti-abortion group headed by Trump donors and connected to White House officials.

“INBOX,” Orr tweeted. “In a move sure to delight his evangelical base, @realDonaldTrump announces he’s pardoning Susan B. Anthony later today. The husband of the president of SBA List, an anti-abortion group named after Anthony, currently works in the White House Office of Public Liaison.”

Leftists on social media were quick to join in the effort to “cancel” Anthony, turning on the early feminist without mercy over Trump’s decision to pardon.

“It makes sense that Trump would pardon Susan B. Anthony, a white feminist who didn’t mind turning her backs on Black folks, including her supposed friends Ida B. Wells and Frederick Douglass, to hasten white women’s fight for suffrage,” one wrote.

“Susan B. Anthony was a racist. That’s the tweet,” wrote another.

“Susan B. Anthony was racist. No wonder trump is pardoning her. They’re kinfolk,” added a third, who then advised her followers to “Google” Anthony to get evidence of her claims when they pointed out that Anthony is still revered for her contributions to women’s suffrage.

At least one high-powered Democrat even joined the pile-on. New York’s lieutenant governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, sniped at Trump in a press conference Tuesday morning.

“I was deeply troubled to learn that Trump went ahead and treated her like a criminal,” Hochul said, sidestepping her state’s one-time decision to charge Anthony with a crime.

In a later tweet, Horchul demanded Trump rescind his pardon.

“As highest-ranking woman elected official in New York and on behalf of Susan B. Anthony’s legacy we demand Trump rescind his pardon,” Hochul tweeted. “She was proud of her arrest to draw attention to the cause for women’s rights, and never paid her fine. Let her Rest In Peace.”

