https://pjmedia.com/election/pj-media-staff/2020/08/18/night-2-liveblogging-the-2020-democratic-national-convention-n806795

Welcome to PJ Media’s liveblog for the second evening of the Democratic National Zoom Conference Teleprompterthon Convention.

It’s just like a real convention, only without any of the energy or fun, and some questionable premade videos of varying quality — all the way from “What were they thinking?” to “What the HELL were they thinking?”

At least, if it goes anything like last night, where we were treated to such gems as a pre-recorded Joe Biden saying “This is the United States of America” and a pre-recorded endorsement of Joe Biden saying, “He knows who he is.”

I’m glad the DNC cleared those two items up for us, because lately there had been some doubt.

Come back at 8:45pm Eastern for all the fun.

Your livingblogging crew promises to bring the fun since the Dems can’t.

Cheers!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

