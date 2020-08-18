https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/18/not-all-heroes-wear-capes-the-lincoln-project-is-proud-to-go-low-so-you-dont-have-to/

As Twitchy told you, Steve Schmidt went lower than low in an attempt to own Marco Rubio:

Rubio is the type of man who would have stayed in Cuba 🇨🇺 in 59. He is the type of ambitious young man who would have sensed new opportunities. He is the type of man who would have gladly held Castro’s coat if it helped him rise, just a little. @ProjectLincoln — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 18, 2020

But for what it’s worth, Steve was just keeping in line with the Lincoln Project’s M.O. But don’t take our word for it … take the Lincoln Project’s:

We go low so you don’t have to. #DNC2020 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 18, 2020

So stunning. So brave.

We can only assume we’re supposed to admire them for their willingness to go down into the gutter. Who wants to tell them that’s not how this works?

You go low because that’s where the money is. https://t.co/UYHYnx1HpN — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 18, 2020

You go low because you found a gold mine. — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 18, 2020

You go low because that’s the only place you’ve ever been. The only thing that’s different now is who’s signing the check. https://t.co/dDXn06dxio — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 18, 2020

If you mean by setting the bar for our expectations then yes, yes you do. pic.twitter.com/M9WGZEuTUT — Prison Mitch (@MitchMidnight) August 18, 2020

Oh well. Guess it’s worth it as long as they’re winning the best hearts and minds!

Just watched Michelle Obama’s speech, it was magnificent. Also: your tweet is a stroke of genius. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) August 18, 2020

god bless you for it #projectlincoln — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 18, 2020

Their hero would be so proud, don’t you think?

“With malice toward none, with charity for all” – Abraham Lincoln “We go low so you don’t have to.” – @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/4lzSMBj6m1 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 18, 2020

