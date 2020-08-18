https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/now-president-vanpelt-resignation/2020/08/18/id/982780

National Organization for Women President Toni Van Pelt is stepping down amidst allegations of creating a toxic work environment and racist behavior at the United States’ largest feminist organization.

Van Pelt, who has been the NOW president for three years, said in an email to staff late Sunday that she’s leaving the post on Aug. 28 because of a “very painful health issue,” and said her doctor has “implored me for months to stop working,” reports NPR, which has seen a copy of her email.

“I have been ignoring my doctor’s advice and my health for too long, so I have made the very hard decision to retire and step down as president of NOW,” she also said.

NOW Vice President Christian Nunes will take over as president, with the organization’s board to seek a new person to replace her.

Florida NOW President Kim Porteous said that minutes after she got Van Pelt’s email Sunday, another message came from NOW’s national leadership that announced the results of an investigation on “governance issues and evidence of a toxic work environment” but said the allegations on racism and retribution were not substantiated.

The national organization headquarters didn’t reply to NPR’s request for comment. The organization was founded in 1966 and has chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Van Pelt was elected in 2017 with Gilda Yazzie, a member of the Navajo Nation, as her first vice president, but less than a year after their election, staff members wrote a letter to the NOW board complaining that Van Pelt had told employees that she picked Yazzie because she needed a woman of color on her ticket.

The letter accused Van Pelt of treating Yazzie in an erratic and violent manner. Yazzie resigned and filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against NOW. After the expose, several state leaders and members of NOW’s National Board of Directors called for Van Pelt to step down.

