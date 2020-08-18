https://www.theblaze.com/news/governor-cuomo-coronavirus-book

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who by all accounts bungled his response to the coronavirus pandemic in his state, plans to publish a book about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

What are the details?

The new book, titled “American Crisis,” will highlight the governor’s leadership in responding to the outbreak even as more than 33,000 people have died in the New York as a result of the virus — more than twice the number of deaths in any other state. Not to mention the fact that Cuomo will be cashing in on the project even as the pandemic rages on.

The announcement came just one day after Cuomo called the coronavirus response “beautiful” and the disease a “metaphor” during his speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday night.

The book will be released Oct. 13, just three weeks before the general election.

In a news release by Crown Publishing, “American Crisis” is billed as “a powerful testament to true leadership” and a “remarkable portrait of leadership during crisis and a gritty story of gut-wrenching choices that point the way to a safer future for us all,” the New York Post reported.

But that summary doesn’t exactly square with the reality of the situation. Though at times praised for his resolute demeanor during the early stages of the outbreak, Cuomo has been widely criticized for several leadership decisions he made, including instituting a highly questionable policy that forced nursing homes to accept people who had COVID-19 but had been discharged from the hospital.

Cuomo didn’t end that policy until May 10 and it is estimated that 6,600 people died as a result of it. In the aftermath, Cuomo has defended his decision and refused any investigation into the matter.

Anything else?

In an excerpt of the book shared with the Associated Press by Crown, Cuomo talks about confronting fear.

“The questions are what do you do with the fear and would you succumb to it,” the governor wrote. “I would not allow the fear to control me. The fear kept my adrenaline high and that was a positive. But I would not let the fear be a negative, and I would not spread it. Fear is a virus also.”

The AP reported that financial terms for “American Crisis” were not disclosed. The New York Post noted that Cuomo made $783,000 off his 2014 memoir, “All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics.”

The announcement of the book met with sharp criticism from those on the right.

As an example, here is a zinger from former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee:

